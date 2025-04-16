Community Big Dig at Havelock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We would like to invite you to our Community Big Dig. This community-focused initiative aims to create a space for holistic treatment for patients of Berrycroft Community Health Centre and Whitehill Surgery, while promoting wellness, healthy living and community spirit.

Aylesbury Central Primary Care Network (ACPCN) is excited to announce the "Community Big Dig" event, taking place at Crown Leys Allotment (Havelock St, HP20 2NX) on April 24, 2pm-4pm.

It's an exciting collaboration between ACPCN, Bucks Council and the two GP surgeries. We're delighted to say that the new charity Friends of Berrycroft has provided funding for various bits of hardware to get us started.

All residents of Aylesbury (especially people registered with the two surgeries) are invited to join in the action and support us in creating this new space. We believe that activities like gardening can have a profound impact on overall health and well-being.

The event will feature:

Nature Crafts: Painting rocks for the pond, insect and bird houses

Pond cleaning and decorating: Meet our Frogs and help create a beautiful home for them!

Litter Picking

...And lots of digging!!! 🙂

And if you want to support this project financially please visit https://www.berrycroftcommunityhealthcentre.co.uk/friends-of-berrycroft