Commonwealth War Grave Commission (CWGC) Tours of Brackley Road Cemetery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Among these heroes is 2nd Lieutenant Frank Luker, who served with the Gloucester Regiment in France and the Mediterranean before joining the newly formed Royal Air Force in 1918. Tragically, Frank passed away at the young age of 26 while visiting family in Buckingham in November of that year.
From the Second World War, your CWGC Guide will highlight the story of Gunner George Jones. A dedicated member of a Royal Artillery unit tasked with defending London’s skies, George was the son of Jack and Annie Jones of Buckingham and was just 31 when he died in March 1943.
Prepare for the elements and wear suitable footwear, as the cemetery ground is uneven. Parking is available off-site on Brackley Road, near the cemetery entrance. Please note that there are no on-site facilities or toilets.
The meeting point is just inside the cemetery gates. Although the tours are free, spaces are limited, so booking in advance via Eventbrite is essential. Secure your spot by following the link below to Eventbrite.
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to honour and remember the stories of those who served.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.