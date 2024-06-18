Commonwealth War Grave Commission (CWGC) Tours of Brackley Road Cemetery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Discover the past with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for an engaging and insightful series of free tours where you delve into the history of the Commonwealth War Graves in our local cemetery and uncover the stories of ten brave service personnel from the First and Second World Wars.

Among these heroes is 2nd Lieutenant Frank Luker, who served with the Gloucester Regiment in France and the Mediterranean before joining the newly formed Royal Air Force in 1918. Tragically, Frank passed away at the young age of 26 while visiting family in Buckingham in November of that year.

From the Second World War, your CWGC Guide will highlight the story of Gunner George Jones. A dedicated member of a Royal Artillery unit tasked with defending London’s skies, George was the son of Jack and Annie Jones of Buckingham and was just 31 when he died in March 1943.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prepare for the elements and wear suitable footwear, as the cemetery ground is uneven. Parking is available off-site on Brackley Road, near the cemetery entrance. Please note that there are no on-site facilities or toilets.

Brackley Road Cemetery

The meeting point is just inside the cemetery gates. Although the tours are free, spaces are limited, so booking in advance via Eventbrite is essential. Secure your spot by following the link below to Eventbrite.