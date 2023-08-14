Coming soon to Thame Museum

Opening Wednesday 30th August, at 2pm, A brand new gallery to celebrate the life and music of Robin Gibb

Following our very successful commemorative Robin Gibb exhibition in 2022, Thame Museum is delighted to announce in partnership with Dwina Gibb, the launch of a permanent display gallery dedicated to the outstanding music legend Robin Gibb, former member of the Bee Gees, who with his brothers, Barry and Maurice, became legends in their lifetime.

Robin acquired a family home in Thame in 1983, and is buried at St Mary's Church Thame, opposite his home.

The Gallery will comprise artefacts, photographs and other memorabilia, from the personal archive of Robin's widow Dwina. Some of these items have never been shown in public before. The exhibition has been generously supported by the Robin Gibb Trust who facilitated the acquisition of new display cabinets.

Some of the displays will be refreshed throughout the year to allow our visitors to enjoy repeat visits.

The official opening of the new Gallery by Dwina will be on Wednesday 30th August at 2pm.

Dwina commented: "Robin loved Thame because of its incredible history, its position between London and Oxford, and for the warmth of its people. I am grateful that Thame remembers Robin in this way."