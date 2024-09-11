Come together to support Buckingham-based charity, Retina UK, for their inaugural Retina UK Day!

Buckingham-based national charity, Retina UK, are organising their first ever Retina UK Day on Thursday, October 10, aiming to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the national inherited sight loss community that they support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retina UK have been based in Buckinghamshire throughout their almost-50 year history and their anniversary celebrations will kick off in June 2025.

Senior Fundraising Manager, James Clarke, said: “Retina UK Day is a fantastic opportunity for the people of Buckingham to come together to support a charity that was founded right here and to give back to those who are living with inherited sight loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether it’s a bake sale, a football tournament, a non-uniform day, a fitness challenge or something else, whatever you can do to spread the word about Retina UK and support our vital work would be hugely appreciated.”

A happy pair at a Retina UK event.

To register your interest in taking part in Retina UK Day, visit RetinaUK.org.uk/RetinaUK-Day.

If you’re interested in supporting Retina UK in some way, either through Retina UK Day or another fundraiser, please get in touch with James Clarke on 07736 925174 or [email protected].

To donate £5 to Retina UK, text RETINAUKDAY to 70450. Texts will cost the donation amount (£5) plus one standard network rate message and you’ll be opting into hearing more from us. If you would like to donate but don’t wish to hear more from us, please text RETINAUKDAYNOINFO instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retina UK is a national charity (registered number 1153851) working for people with inherited sight loss. We fund medical research to understand these complex conditions and speed up the search for treatments and we provide information and support services to help more people lead fulfilling lives.

Since being founded, Retina UK has funded more than £16 million of research into inherited sight loss conditions.