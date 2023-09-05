Come to Buckingham’s annual dog show and see if your pooch is worthy of being crowned the best

Enter your furry four-legged friend into Buckingham’s annual Dog Show; join us on Sunday 10th September 2023 between 11am – 3pm in Bourton Park.

There will be entertainment, delicious food from local traders including Ridiculous Foods, Mark’s Ices, and Really Awesome Coffee, and an array of fantastic stalls offering lots of goodies for your pets.

Stall holders include Natural Animal Nutrition, LCA Pet Supplies, Daffodils Animal Physical Therapies and Nutrition, In The Dog Ouse, and Woofs and Washes.

This fun dog show is organised by Buckingham Town Council and is sponsored by long-term supporters Kimberly Cox Dog Training, who offer dog and puppy training classes, and Woofs and Washes, a local dog grooming salon and pet portraiture studio.

Previous winner of the class 'Dog Most Like Its Owner'

Registration starts at 11am and judging at 12pm.

Classes are Cutest Puppy (5-12 months), Fabulous Fella, Gorgeous Gal, Best Rescue, Dog Most Like Its Owner, Golden Oldie (7yrs and over), Waggiest Tail, and Junior Handler (16yrs and under).

As well as judging, Kimberley Cox Dog Training will be supplying rosettes and toy prizes for winners of each class including Best In Show.

Other prizes include a voucher from Thornborough Paws – Secure Dog Walking Field, four free hydrotherapy sessions for the winner of the Golden Oldie class from Hills Canine Hydrotherapy, and a long-time supporter of the dog show has provided a voucher for the winner of the Junior Handler class.

Some of the food on sale.

Certificates will be presented to first, second, and third in each class and the winner of each class will go through to Best In Show.

Chairman of Town Centre and Events Committee, Cllr Robin Stuchbury said “We are looking forward to the community bringing their wonderful canine friends to meet with other dogs.

"We are also looking forward to welcoming members of the public this Sunday where they will be greeted by a team of friendly Town Council officers. Make sure to listen out for important announcements during the event which will be given by Freeman of Buckingham, Mike Smith.”