Cinderella in Hollywood to play at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre with cast of local youth dancers alongside international principal dancers

Cinderella in Hollywood

An unmissable spectacle arrives when the award-winning English Youth Ballet (EYB) take to the stage at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Fri 14 – Sat 15 Mar ‘25 – for three performances only! This stunning and innovative production of Cinderella in Hollywood promises a breathtaking reimagining of the classic fairytale bringing Hollywood’s Golden Age to life in a spectacular blend of elegance, drama, and beautiful classical ballet.

Founded in 1998, English Youth Ballet (EYB) has established itself as one of the UK’s most unique ballet companies, providing aspiring young dancers with professional performance experience alongside international principal artists. With an illustrious history that includes winning The Stage Award for excellence in regional theatre, EYB is renowned for its grand-scale productions that captivate audiences across the country. Appearing in this year’s production is Finley Smith (10) from Aylesbury. He trains at the Aylesbury Performing Arts Centre and said about his love of dance:

“I started dancing when I was 4 years old. I watched The Greatest Showman when I was three and loved dancing to it. It made me want to learn to dance and do shows so I joined APAC. The best feeling about dancing for me is that my mind clears. I like dancing random moves to the beats and I don't think about anything else.

I’m looking forward to dancing with EYB. I really want to get better at my pirouettes and be able to do lots of them in a row. I'm hoping some of the male principal dancers can teach me some boy moves.

Cinderella in Hollywood production image

I love acting and singing as well and I really want to be in musicals and on the TV!”

What makes EYB special?

A stellar cast of 8 international principal dancers performing alongside 88 of the most talented young dancers (ages 8-18) from the local area.

A one-of-a-kind experience where rising stars share the stage with world-class professionals.

A history of success, with former EYB dancers going on to join The Royal Ballet and other top-tier international companies.

Step into the glitz and glamour of 1950s Hollywood with CINDERELLA IN HOLLYWOOD! Inspired by Grace Kelly’s real-life fairytale romance with Prince Rainier of Monaco, this captivating production transports audiences to a world of silver-screen magic.

English Youth Ballet cast

Cinderella is a talented seamstress on a Hollywood film set, working behind the scenes of the golden age of cinema. Her Fairy Godmother is the spirit of her late mother, a former movie star from the 1930s, guiding her toward her dreams. The Wicked Stepsisters are rival starlets, fiercely competing for the industry’s most coveted roles. The Prince is a dashing Hollywood heartthrob, and their love story unfolds at a glamorous press party—until Cinderella vanishes at midnight, leaving only a sparkling silver pointe shoe behind.

Under the artistic vision of Director Janet Lewis, this dazzling production is brought to life by international principal artists who not only perform but also coach the young dancers.

Expect a rich blend of Shostakovich’s Jazz Suites and Ballet Suites, intertwined with timeless melodies from legendary Hollywood films such as Tea for Two, Chinatown, and Dancing in the Dark. Stunning new set designs are also featured in the production by Sebastian Petit, capturing the opulence of 1950s Hollywood alongside exquisite costumes by Keith Bish, evoking the elegance and drama of the silver screen.

The professional principal dancers of EYB hail from some of the most prestigious ballet companies worldwide, including The Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, National Ballet of Portugal, Ballet de Toulouse, and Vienna Festival Ballet. Principal dancers include Brenden Bratulic, Raphael East, Julianne Rice-Oxley, Olivia Richards, Oliver Speers, Ann Wall, Joshua Webb and Rachel Armstrong.

Fascinating EYB Facts:

8 international principal dancers with experience in the world’s top ballet companies.

84 talented young dancers from the local area cast in the production.

80 hours of rehearsals to bring this dazzling show to life.

Over 1,500 young dancers auditioned to be part of EYB in 2024.

Over 12,000 audience members attended EYB performances in seven towns and cities last year.

260+ costumes, 50+ pairs of pointe shoes, and 60+ soft ballet shoes required for this production.

EYB’s repertoire includes six full-length ballets: Giselle, Swan Lake, Coppelia, Sleeping Beauty, Nutcracker, and Cinderella in Hollywood.

A highly skilled team of professional technical staff ensures that every performance achieves the highest artistic and production standards.

For tickets visit atgtickets.com/Aylesbury * (bkg fees apply).