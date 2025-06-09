Churchill Living marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and Loneliness Awareness Week

Churchill Living and Hourglass

Churchill Living’s Colleagues and apartment Owners across Buckinghamshire are teaming up with the Hourglass charity this week in support of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (15 June) and Loneliness Awareness Week (10–16 June).

Coffee morning events across Churchill’s developments will “Raise a Cup” to help build awareness of the challenges many older people face, and highlight ways to combat these issues.

Churchill Living’s Chairman & CEO Spencer J McCarthy says: “Our developments are more than just places to live, they’re warm, welcoming communities where people look out for one another. This week is a perfect time to celebrate this, and to talk about the importance of connection and safety for the over 60s.”

“It’s also an opportunity to highlight our new long-term partnership with Hourglass, the only UK-wide charity dedicated to safer ageing. We’re proud to announce that this ground-breaking partnership will see us donate £400,000 to Hourglass over the coming years to help strengthen the essential services it provides, including its 24/7 helpline and extensive network of frontline teams.”

To find out more about Churchill Living and attend an event near you, visit www.churchill-living.co.uk.