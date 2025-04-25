Churchill invites local veterans and over 60s to VE Day 80th Anniversary events in Thame and Princes Risborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Churchill Living is calling for local people, especially armed services veterans and their friends and family, to join in with two special celebration events in the lead-up to the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

The events will take place from 2-4pm on Tuesday 6th May at Yeats Lodge in Thame and Thursday 8th May at Chiltern Lodge in Princes Risborough.

Everyone is welcome to join Churchill apartment Owners to raise a glass and celebrate the 80th anniversary of this historic moment which effectively marked the end of the Second World War. Visitors will enjoy a warm welcome, free refreshments, 1940s music, and an opportunity to share VE Day memories in the developments’ comfortable Owners’ Lounge and gardens.

Churchill’s Senior Marketing Manager Caroline Haswell says: “Our VE Day events are the perfect opportunity for local people to come and celebrate the 80th anniversary of this huge moment in our history. We’d love to welcome anyone with interesting memories to share about the original VE Day celebrations, whether they joined in as children or have a family member who played a part. It’s also a chance to meet our Owners and our friendly team and learn about the freedom, security and independence that can be enjoyed in a new Churchill apartment. I’d encourage people to come and see for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere on offer at our local Lodges.”

Churchill Living developments offerstylish and energy-efficient one and two bedroom apartments boasting spacious rooms throughout, with the added benefits of a sociable Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite for friends and family to stay, attractive communal gardens, a Lodge Manager to oversee things, and a 24-hour emergency Careline service.

To find out more and register to attend one of your local events, please call 0800 077 3256 or visit churchill-living.co.uk.