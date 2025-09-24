Christmas Tree Festival and Festive Dog Show at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Great Missenden on 6th & 7th December

Community Groups Fir Trees

This December treat yourself and your family to the magical annual Christmas Tree festival at St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Great Missenden on Saturday 6 December (10am – 5pm) and Sunday 7 December (11.30am – 4.30pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trees, decorated by local church and community groups, will fill the church with warmth, colour and light. Enjoy delicious snacks and warming drinks, visit Santa with the kids, enter the luxury raffle and bring your dog along to the Festive Dog Show at 1pm on the Sunday. In support of Wycombe Women's Aid and the Parish Church.

The winter months can seem so dark and cold – it is no surprise that many winter festivals have light as part of their tradition – Christmas, Diwali, Hanukkah and Yule. Introducing candles, and things that sparkle and glint have been a centuries old tradition in the cold months in UK that was often combined with the green foliage also encouraged into the home around the Solstice and yule time. Today both those traditions are brought together with fairy lights and a Christmas tree, both of which evoke feelings of happiness and warm expectations when everything else can seem a bit gloomy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All visitors to the Christmas Tree Festival can enjoy a wide range of festive activities including:

Dressing the tree

Brunch and warming refreshments inside the church

Children’s craft activities and Santa’s Grotto

Festive Dog Show on Sunday, 7th Dec at 1pm – dress up your dog and win prizes!

on Sunday, 7th Dec at 1pm – dress up your dog and win prizes! Bell ringing and live music

Arts, crafts, jams, cakes and decorations for sale

The ever-popular Luxury Hamper Raffle

And lots of Christmas goodies!

With the fresh smell of fir and pine, together with the twinkling lights on the trees, surrounded by seasonal music, and a warm community spirit, it promises to be a warm hug of a celebration of the Christmas spirit appealing to all ages.

For more details, contact the Parish Office 01494 862352 or [email protected]