Christmas opening hours
and live on Freeview channel 276
Additionally, the Markets, Tourist Information Centre and Shopmobility will be open at the following times over the festive period:
Buckingham Markets
Saturday 23rd December – OPEN
Tuesday 26th December – CLOSED
Saturday 30th December – OPEN
Tuesday 2nd January – OPEN
Buckingham Tourist Information Centre
Saturday 23rd December – OPEN
Monday 25th December – CLOSED
Tuesday 26th December – CLOSED
Wednesday 27th December – OPEN
Thursday 28th December – OPEN
Friday 29th December – OPEN
Saturday 30th December – OPEN
Monday 1st January – CLOSED
Tuesday 2nd January – OPEN
Wednesday 3rd January – OPEN from 1pm due to work being carried out at The Old Gaol
Buckingham Shopmobility
Saturday 23rd December – OPEN
Tuesday 26th December – CLOSED
Saturday 30th December – OPEN
Tuesday 2nd January – OPEN