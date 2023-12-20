News you can trust since 1832
The Town Council Office will be closed from 5pm on Thursday 21st December 2023, and reopen at 9am on Tuesday 2nd January 2024. The Town Council would like to wish Buckingham a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year.
By Buckingham Town CouncilContributor
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:09 GMT
Additionally, the Markets, Tourist Information Centre and Shopmobility will be open at the following times over the festive period:

Buckingham Markets

Saturday 23rd December – OPEN

Tuesday 26th December – CLOSED

Saturday 30th December – OPEN

Tuesday 2nd January – OPEN

Buckingham Tourist Information Centre

Saturday 23rd December – OPEN

Monday 25th December – CLOSED

Tuesday 26th December – CLOSED

Wednesday 27th December – OPEN

Thursday 28th December – OPEN

Friday 29th December – OPEN

Saturday 30th December – OPEN

Monday 1st January – CLOSED

Tuesday 2nd January – OPEN

Wednesday 3rd January – OPEN from 1pm due to work being carried out at The Old Gaol

Buckingham Shopmobility

Saturday 23rd December – OPEN

Tuesday 26th December – CLOSED

Saturday 30th December – OPEN

Tuesday 2nd January – OPEN

