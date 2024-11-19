Christmas kicks off at Hartwell Nurseries this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shop local at Hartwell Nurseries’ Christmas Market on November 23 and 24. Book tickets now for the Christmas Magical Wonderland trail that takes you on a magical journey through our wonderland full of wintery scenes and festive fun with the chance to meet Father Christmas.

Come and shop ‘til you drop at Hartwell Nurseries’ Christmas Market this weekend – Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th November.

This free event will bring together over thirty local and independent businesses, including Thame Aromas, The Floral Fuse, Rainbow Bridge Designs, Cocoa and Paper, Pam’s Bake House, Patricia’s Sweets and Puddingstone Distillery which will be selling beautiful, handcrafted gifts, delicious treats, perfect presents, stocking fillers, decorations and more.

The nursery will be filled with Christmas cheer over the weekend when The Rock Choir will be singing fun and festive songs from 11am to 12.15pm on Saturday 23rd and The Chiltern Handbell Ringers will perform from 2pm to 3pm on Sunday 24th.

Shop and support local this Christmas.

New for this year is the ‘Christmas Magical Wonderland’ - a magical adventure through a winter wonderland full of wintery scenes, festive fun, twinkly lights and so much more. There will be many photo opportunities and the chance to make reindeer food.

The magical adventure can end here or visitors can continue their journey to Santa’s grotto to meet him and choose a present from his workshop.

Tickets are selling fast. Book your tickets today. https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/hartwell-nurseries

Come and join in the festive fun. After all, Christmas isn’t Christmas without a look around a festive market or a magical winter trail and a visit to Santa’s grotto.