Chorleywood Social Club: My Generation Club

By Peter Lennln
Published 11th Sep 2024, 12:15 BST
My Generation Club
A great night out for the over 50’s in a lovely comfortable club. Every 3rd Tuesday of the month.

Live music from the Mick Flinn Band - music, quiz and dancing.

from 7pm to 11 pm | Tickets £15 pp | Fish & Chips £10

Book online: www.mickflinn.com/shop or alternatively pay at the door.

Chorleywood Social Club, Shepherds Lane, WD3 5HA

