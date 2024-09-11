Chorleywood Social Club: My Generation Club
A great night out for the over 50’s in a lovely comfortable club. Every 3rd Tuesday of the month.
Live music from the Mick Flinn Band - music, quiz and dancing.
from 7pm to 11 pm | Tickets £15 pp | Fish & Chips £10
Book online: www.mickflinn.com/shop or alternatively pay at the door.
Chorleywood Social Club, Shepherds Lane, WD3 5HA
