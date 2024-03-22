Chocs away this Easter at Tumblestone Hollow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Full of Easter riddles that must be solved in order to protect The Dark Stone from The Moon Witch, the trail will be open from Friday 29 March until Sunday 14 April. Starting at Tumblestone Hollow adventure play area and weaving through Stonor’s formal gardens and woodland, crack the password to receive a chocolate Easter treat at the end.

Young explorers can also check out the mystical circle of standing stones, play on the tall treehouses, look-out decks and bridges, and take part in a range of activities including Easter crowns and garland craft sessions at 11:30am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm, plus storytelling sessions with characters from Stonor’s well-known children’s books at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

The nature walk, new for 2024, has been designed to highlight the diversity of nature within Stonor’s parkland in the heart of the Chiltern Hills. Visitors tick the checklist and spot the first signs of spring, as well as some of the estate’s spectacular wildlife including red kites and its herd of fallow deer.

“Easter is traditionally the time to cast off the gloom of winter and what better way to do that than by enjoying some outdoor fun with friends and family in an exciting and beautiful setting,” said Lady Ailsa Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park. “After such a long winter, it’s wonderful to see the first signs of spring and we’re very excited to welcome visitors back to our wonderful world of wholesome fun and adventure for all the family!”

After working up an appetite, guests can refuel at The Rumble Huts where a wide range of hot and cold drinks, delicious wood-fired pizzas, gourmet burgers and fries, American-style milkshakes and Italian gelato ice creams are available.

Explorers are also encouraged to share their experience of the Easter Trail to be in with a chance of winning a whopping chocolate egg in a bespoke Tumblestone Hollow design, made by Tutu Chocolate, a talented local chocolatier in Watlington. Simply tag Tumblestone Hollow’s Instagram and use the hashtag #easteratTSH in the caption.

For visitors keen to soak up the history of Stonor Park, Stonor House, home to the family for more than 850 years, will also be opening over the long weekend on Easter Sunday, 31 March and Easter Monday, 1 April (between 1pm and 5pm). Highlights include The Gothic Hall, 12th century chapel and dramatic long gallery, as well as a quick trawl through the archives of the 29 generations of Stonors who have lived at the great house, including Cecily Stonor, who was thrown into the Tower of London for hiding the priest St Edmond Campion during the reformation.

Tickets for the Easter Trail at Tumblestone Hollow (open 9.30am – 5.30pm) are £9.50 for adults, £10.50 for children over 105cm and £8.50 for children between 92 and 105cm. Carers and children under 92cm enter for free. Free entry for all Tumblestone Hollow members.