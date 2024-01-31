Children's charity in Aylesbury to hold fundraising dog walk in Waddesdon Manor Estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Events Manager Kelly Houghton said, “The Winter Waggle is set to be a fun-filled dog walk in the grounds of the stunning Waddesdon Manor Estate, the perfect way to end the February half term holiday with friends and family – and everyone is welcome even if you don’t have a dog!”

With a choice of a 2k wheelchair accessible route as well as 3k and 5k routes, this is a fantastic opportunity to explore the beautiful estate as well as raising funds to help Pace to provide life changing support to the babies, children and young people who access our services.

Sign up at https://thepacecentre.org/event/winter-waggle/

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pace Winter Waggle

Advertisement

Advertisement