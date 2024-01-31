Children's charity in Aylesbury to hold fundraising dog walk in Waddesdon Manor Estate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Events Manager Kelly Houghton said, “The Winter Waggle is set to be a fun-filled dog walk in the grounds of the stunning Waddesdon Manor Estate, the perfect way to end the February half term holiday with friends and family – and everyone is welcome even if you don’t have a dog!”
With a choice of a 2k wheelchair accessible route as well as 3k and 5k routes, this is a fantastic opportunity to explore the beautiful estate as well as raising funds to help Pace to provide life changing support to the babies, children and young people who access our services.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pace is a charity that each year provides education, therapy and support to over 400 children and young people with cerebral palsy and neurodisabilities, and their families. Every year in the UK around 1,800 children are diagnosed with cerebral palsy, which is an umbrella term for a type of motor disorder caused by damage to a child’s brain before, during or shortly after their birth.