Child First Preschool open days

Come along and join us for these free events where your child can explore, create and have fun.

Child First Aylesbury are excited to announce a series of Open Days at the setting - a place where every child's imagination is nurtured and encouraged to flourish.

The open days provide a fantastic opportunity to explore our facilities, meet our dedicated team, and experience the warm, nurturing environment we provide for our children.

At our Children's Nursery, we believe in creating a safe, stimulating, and fun learning environment that helps each child develop at their own pace. Our team of qualified and experienced educators are committed to fostering curiosity, creativity, and a love of learning.

Child First Preschool

Here are further details and the dates for your diaries:

Monday 22nd Jan 10am-11:00- we will be celebrating the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch and will be creating bird feeders to encourage different species of birds to our lovely garden.

Thursday 8th February 9:30-11:00 - Forest school session. Children will be able to learn more about the natural world around them in our secure outside space.

Monday 11th March 2.30 – 3.30pm - Mother’s Day messy play session. Come along and join us in celebrating Mother’s Day with some fun engaging activities.

Tuesday 2nd April 2.30 – 3.30pm - Easter egg hunt. Come along and have lots of fun searching for our delicious eggs that have been placed around our garden. Each child will receive a surprise at the end of the hunt.

All the events are free to attend and are focused for children aged three years – pre-school age.

The Pre-School is located very close to Aylesbury train station and is an excellent location for residents and commuters. Children can join the preschool from 3 years onwards and the setting provides and welcoming and stimulating environment.

Quote from Louisa the Nursery Manager: "I am passionate about creating an environment that encourages interest and exploration through real, open ended resources both inside and out. I enjoy supporting children to learn through play, using loose parts focusing on the interest of each individual child and facilitating a rich environment that captures awe and wonder.

For more information about the Open Days or our Preschool, please visit our website at https://childfirstaylesburynursery.com/our-pre-school/ or contact us at 01296 433224.