Chesham Community Cricket Tournament – Bank Holiday 25th August 2025

Chesham Community Cricket Tournament

Chesham Community Cricket Tournament, which will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, 25th August 2025 at Chesham Cricket Club (right opposite Chesham Football Club).

This is a yearly community event that has brought residents together since 2007, when Cllr Mohammad Fayyaz, then Mayor of Chesham, launched the tournament to raise funds for local causes. Since then, it has grown into a much-loved annual occasion, attended by 300–400 people from across the town and beyond.

Each year, the tournament supports a different charity. This year, we are once again proud to support Hospice of St Francis, a cause very close to our hearts. For those wishing to donate directly, they can do so via this link:

The event promises an enjoyable day for all, with exciting cricket matches, a variety of food stalls, ice cream, sweets, and much more for families to enjoy. It’s a celebration of Chesham’s spirit of community, charity, and togetherness.

We would be incredibly grateful if you could help us spread the word about this wonderful event through your publication or online platforms.

For sponsorship opportunities or further information: [email protected]

Thank you very much for your support, and we hope to see you on the day!