The Chearsley Village Pub Revival Day will take place during the afternoon of Sunday 19th May. The event, staged by the Chearsley Village Historical Society, will start and finish at The Bell and run from 2pm and conclude with a presentation and Prize Draw at the pub at around 5pm.

The Chearsley Village Pub Revival Day will provide an opportunity to visit six different ‘pubs’ which have provided beer and refreshments to the inhabitants of Chearsley at various times over the last 500 years or so.

The list includes The Boot, The Pig & Whistle, The Plough, The Red Lion, The White Horse – not forgetting The Bell, which still serves beer, food and refreshments to its local community.

The current owners and residents of all these ‘pubs’ will be happy to share an anecdote or two with their visitors, about their life and times in earlier days.

Chearsley Village Pub Revival Day

The population of Chearsley Village was around 250 in the mid-1800s, when five ‘pubs’ plied their trade. As for many typical farming-based communities, this figure remained unchanged until the 1950s and 60s, when the number of new houses and conversion of agricultural buildings began to change things significantly.

And, today, just one much-loved pub, The Bell, serves a community of nearly 600 residents!

It will also be an occasion to reflect on the development of ‘pubs’ over recent centuries, as they gained a unique place within British society as a whole.

The history of brewing beer is also a much-debated topic among historians.

The Plough c.1900

In medieval times, beer became an integral part of our national diet for men, women (and children!). It was regarded as an important source of nourishment, especially for those undertaking heavy physical labour and, in many cases, safer to consume than locally available water, often of dubious quality.

Much of the beer drunk, especially among the poorer classes, became known as ‘small beer’. With a lower alcohol content, It was produced as a by-product of the stronger initial brew and was therefore significantly cheaper.

The event will be an opportunity to reconnect with some traditional village heritage and further details can be seen in the event poster (below).