This year the Chalfont St Giles Open Gardens is celebrating the centenary of its opening in 1924

On Sunday 9th June eleven gardens including the garden of Milton’s Cottage, all in the village, will open to raise funds for the Memorial Hall in this its centenary year. There is the opportunity to visit the Cottage and Museum.

This is the twenty third year that this event has been held and once again it is an opportunity to see some of this attractive Chiltern village's most interesting and beautiful gardens.

The gardens are all within walking distance from the Village Green although it is possible to use a car as well. The gardens have been selected for their variety and horticultural interest. Plants will be on sale at many of the gardens, admission is by ticket only.

Tickets with a map cost £7 and give access to all the gardens. The gardens will be open from 11am - 5pm. Tickets are on sale in the Community Library prior to the event and on the Village Green on the day from 10.30am. (Post code HP8 4QA)

Entry is free to accompanied children under 16.

Refreshments too!

There are a number of excellent pubs in the village for lunch. Cream teas will be available at the Memorial Hall in School Lane from 1 to 5pm.

