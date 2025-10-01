Centenary Theatre “The best kept secret in Berkhamsted”

It’s time you knew about this fabulous theatre, with 495 seats to host a range of shows, there is something for everyone!

On October 14th, London’s sold-out smash hit comedy night Live far from The Apollo with Laura Smyth heads to Berkhamsted.

Headlining is the fantastic Laura Smyth (Live at the Apollo, Bad Education). - hailed by Mo Gilligan as ‘A comic playhouse’, Laura has gained recognition for her sharp relatable humour. Romesh Ranganathan said of Laura ‘One of the best acts I’ve seen in a long ,long time’. Joining Laura is Hal Cruttenden (Have I Got News For You, Live at the Apollo), Kae Kurd (Live at the Apollo) and Limahl Germain (Comedy Central). A brilliant night of live comedy, packed with big laughs and top-class TV talent.

Music shows in 2025 include Choir on the Green 10th Anniversary Concert, experience the incredible energy and sound of a 150 person choir. Soulstation, an unforgettable night of soul, disco and Motown hits from the 70’s and 80’s. Tennessee Country Christmas for the first time ever is coming to celebrate the festive season in Berkhamsted and A Celtic Christmas will enchant you with powerful melodies, haunting instruments and bewitching harmonies.

Theatre and Film for 2025 include Jesus Christ Superstar, which remains one of the most loved and well-known rock operas ever staged, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and beautifully accompanied by Tim Rice’s skilful lyrics and Raymond Brigg’s The Snowman will be screened with The Amersham Band Live. With an array of comedy, music, theatre and film to choose from ‘The Centenary Theatre is a hidden gem of a venue right on your doorstep'.

The Centenary Theatre is a contemporary theatre opened in 1988 to mark the centenary of Berkhamsted Girls’ School. 2025 marks a brand-new chapter in the venues' 37 year history as it opens its doors to a wide range of touring productions, bringing the best in comedy, music and live entertainment to Berkhamsted.

“The team here at the Centenary Theatre are incredibly excited to announce the upcoming season of shows. We have some amazingly talented performers from the world of comedy, theatre and music including hilarious comedian Laura Smyth headlining on 14th October plus the acclaimed Jesus Christ Superstar and the Amersham live brass band presenting a wonderful screening of The Snowman that we know you will love! We are excited for you to visit the theatre for an unforgettable night.” (Jamie Nelson: Commercial Operations Manager, Berkhamsted Enterprises)

2025 WHAT’S ON AT CENTENARY THEATRE

4/10/25 Bridgwater Sinfonia at the Deans' Hall

10/10/25 Choir on the Green 10th Anniversary Concert

14/10/25 Live far from The Apollo

15/11/25 Soulstation

6/12/25 Caspa presents ‘ONE’

19/12/25 Tennessee Country Christmas

20/12/25 The Snowman with live brass band

20/12/25 A Celtic Christmas

For more details and 2026 shows head to the website www. centenary theatre.com

Centenary Theatre-Kings Road-Berkhamsted-Herts- HP4 3BG