Celebrations on the cards as locals invited to 1950s-themed event at Aylesbury retirement community

McCarthy Stone, the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, is excited to welcome guests to its 1950s-themed party on Friday 10th May between 2pm and 4pm at Gentian Place on Lester Road for glasses of fizz and delicious canapes.

On the day, vintage vocal trio, The Parma Violets will perform a range of 50s favourites from artists including The Puppini Sisters, Dean Martin, and Bette Midler to help visitors, quite literally, get into the swing of the retirement lifestyle.

The throwback-style party will mark the official opening of the luxurious shared spaces at Gentian Place, which will act as an essential community hub for those living at the Retirement Living Plus development. During the event, guests can take a guided tour of these facilities, along with the professionally styled show suites.

Gentian Place will host a 1950s-style event for retirees

Those wanting to attend should book a place in advance by calling 0800 153 3435.

Sam Burley, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, comments: “We’re looking forward to welcoming locals from across Aylesbury to experience first-hand the vibrant lifestyle that sits at the heart of each of our developments. With promises of warmer weather and sunshine, our landscaped gardens will provide the perfect backdrop for our 1950s-themed party, featuring a live music performance by local ensemble, The Parma Violets. Not to mention, the element of nostalgia will no doubt give guests plenty to talk and reminisce about.”

Exclusively aimed at the over 60s, Gentian Place will soon offer 58 one and two-bedroom retirement apartments with high-end amenities and luxurious home comforts, along with state-of-the-art facilities. Perfect for meeting family, friends and new neighbours alike, these include two well-appointed lounges, a large landscape garden with courtyard areas, and a chef-run bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily.

An Estate Management Team will be on-site at all times to ensure everything runs smoothly and provide flexible support packages tailored to individual need. Further peace of mind comes from 24-hour emergency call points, door camera entry, and intruder alarms.

Prices at Gentian Place start from £240,000 for a one-bedroom and £340,000 for a two-bedroom apartment. Flexible purchasing options are also available.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.