Celebrate St George’s Day with a Historical Fayre and Grand Parade in Aylesbury

Aylesbury is set to come alive on Sunday 27 April, the Sunday after St George’s Day, with a vibrant celebration featuring a Myths & Legends Historical Fayre and a Grand Uniformed Parade.

This family-friendly event promises a day filled with fun, culture, and community spirit. Aylesbury Community Board are supporting the day by offering free parking at Waterside North, Friarscroft and Coopers Yard car parks.

The festivities will kick off at 11am across the town centre with the Myths & Legends Historical Fayre. In Friars Square Shopping Centre, visitors can enjoy a variety of games, activities, and performances designed to entertain all ages. Highlights include crafting with Queens Park Arts Centre and interactive experiences with walkabout characters from the tales of Robin Hood and King Arthur. A fun trail around the space will offer an engaging adventure for children and adults alike.

At the King’s Head pub, the entertainment continues with puppet shows and free talks from the Buckinghamshire Historical Association and UK Astronomy – book your free tickets in advance. Music will fill the air, creating a lively atmosphere, and the day will conclude with the annual historic pub quiz.

A performer at the Town Council's 2024 St George's Day celebrations. Photo by Damon Mitchell

Market Square will be bustling with excitement as St George, along with his friends, takes centre stage. Expect to see a dragon on stilts, witches, wizards, and more mythical figures throughout the day.

The Grand Uniformed Parade, taking place from 3pm promises to be a spectacular sight. Led by St George on horseback and featuring fire dancers from SDSD, the parade will showcase representatives from local uniformed youth groups including Aylesbury Scouts. The procession will launch from Temple Street, march around Market Square, and conclude with a brief Service of Thanks and renewal of pledges.

This event is a unique opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the rich history and culture of England. Whether you're a local resident or visiting from afar, the St George’s Day celebration in Aylesbury is not to be missed.

View all information at St George’s Day Historical Fayre and Parade | Aylesbury Town Council