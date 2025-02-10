Celebrate 'National Let's Dance Day' with Owlswick Morris dancers

Owlswick Morris, a men's and women's side based in Twyford, near Buckingham, who dance in the local Cotswold tradition, will help to celebrate Let's Dance day, on Sunday March 2nd, at the Bicester Avenue shopping complex, starting at 2pm.

This nationwide initiative, spearheaded by veteran broadcaster and Strictly star Angela Rippon, aims to raise awareness of the benefits of dancing for physical and mental health and to encourage those who don't usually dance to give it a go.

Following a display of dances with roots in many of the nearby villages, the side will be inviting onlookers to learn a dance for themselves.

Owlswick welcomes potential new members to come along to Twyford Village Hall at 8.30pm on a Tuesday and enjoy the fun, exercise and sociability of a Morris practice evening.

