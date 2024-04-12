Celebrate May Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bourton Meadow Academy Sports Coach, Debbie Dearlove has been coordinating between all the local schools to ensure the students are prepared ahead of the event. She is pleased to keep this tradition alive and hopes everyone attending enjoys the performances.

Parents, guardians, and members of the public are encouraged to walk to the event where possible as parking is limited at Bourton Meadow Academy. A sign-in process will take place so please arrive on time to make sure you don’t miss the performances. Buckingham Town Mayor, Cllr. Anja Schaefer and Town Crier will open the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...