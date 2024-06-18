'Celebrate - Disability Arts Festival' at Aylesbury's Queens Park Arts Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This June, Queens Park Arts Centre (QPAC) in Aylesbury is hosting a celebration of live theatre, music, dance and art by disabled groups attending, or associated with QPAC.

The festival opens on Saturday 22 June in the art centre’s acclaimed Limelight Theatre with performers from Jigsaw Theatre Company, I Have a Voice Too, Amber Elephant, Bucks Adult Learning and Social Link who will take to the stage for an afternoon showcase of music, dance and theatre. “The showcase will be a celebration of the arts and their abilities to shine” says Paul Megram, who has been working with Jigsaw Theatre Company for over 15 years, “We’ve been rehearsing the show since January, and everyone is really excited to perform in front of a live audience.”

An accompanying exhibition highlights an inspiring collection of art, ceramics and woodwork by disabled artists and makers who attend creative workshops at QPAC. The exhibition is free-to-attend and will be on display from 22 June - 2 July.

QPAC’s ethos is ‘arts for all’ and offers a participatory workshop programme covering a wide range of artistic disciplines including pottery, painting and drawing, textiles, woodwork, dance, drama and music, and is led by Chief Executive Sarah Lewis. “A regular creative activity can be vital for people’s wellbeing, and our drop-in classes enable us to provide arts for all in Buckinghamshire throughout the year” says Sarah. “We are delighted to host the Celebrate Disability Arts Festival and are sure the showcase performance and exhibition will inspire our creative community, and beyond.”

Jigsaw Theatre Company - Tony Firshman Photography