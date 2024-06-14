Celebrate Buckingham Day is back!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kicking off Buckingham Town Council’s summer event programme is Celebrate Buckingham Day on Saturday 22nd June. This community event will take place from 11am to 3pm in the Paddock at Bourton Park and will highlight some of Buckingham’s vibrant voluntary, community and nonprofit organisations.

It’s set to be a fantastic day out for everyone! With over 20 informational booths and fun activities all led by local groups for people of all ages, this event is a perfect opportunity to raise awareness and learn about the work these organisations do and enables them to do some extra fundraising.

The day will feature live music and entertainment with Bollywood Beats with Bobby, the Buckingham Ukulele Group, and the young talented local musician Adam O’Connell.

Children can also enjoy a free bouncy castle, bungee run, and giant garden games.

Dancing to the Ukulele band

On the day, we will be joined by some fantastic organisations, including: The Buckingham Society, Buckingham & District Angling Association, Buckingham River Wardens, Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust, Buckingham & District Stroke Association, Buckingham AED Project, Buckingham Choral Society, Buckingham Community Pantomime, Buckingham Rotary Club, Buckingham Swans Swimming Club, Buckingham WI, Salvation Army Buckingham, National Women’s Register Buckingham Branch, Garden Organic, Buckingham & District Action Group for CRUK, Friends of George Grenville Academy, Manor Farm Buckingham, Bucks Judo, Buckingham & Villages Community Board, Buckingham Twinning Association, Buckingham U3A and local business networking club Bucks Fizz.

Bring the whole family, pack a picnic, and grab some blankets. To enhance your picnic experience, a variety of food and drink vendors will be offering a range of delicious options, including Asian inspired rice and noodle pots, cheese toasties, traditional German sausages, classic New York style hot dogs, and a licensed bar.