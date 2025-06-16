Celebrate Buckingham 2025 – A day of community, heritage, and international friendship

Buckingham is set to come alive with music, dance, and celebration as the town prepares to host Celebrate Buckingham 2025 – a free, family-friendly event bringing together the community for a day of joy, connection, and commemoration.

Taking place on 21st June 2025 in Bourton Park, Buckingham, the event will run from 11:00am to 3:00pm, and promises a packed programme of entertainment, food, local stalls, and historic moments.

This year’s celebration is particularly special as it also marks Buckingham’s official twinning with Valmadrera, strengthening ties and friendship between the two communities.

Programme Highlights Include:

Crowd enjoying Celebrate Buckingham

Morris Dancing from 11:45am – 12:15pm

from 11:45am – 12:15pm Twinning Ceremony at 12:30pm – 1:00pm

at 12:30pm – 1:00pm The Polka Dots , a vintage singing duo, performing two lively sets from 1:15pm – 3:00pm

, a vintage singing duo, performing two lively sets from 1:15pm – 3:00pm A wide variety of local traders, community groups, food stalls, and interactive activities for all ages

The event embraces a 1940s theme in honour of VE and VJ Day, with visitors encouraged to join in the spirit through costume, music, and decorations.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Whether you’re coming to browse local crafts, enjoy live music, take part in the twinning celebration, or simply soak up the community atmosphere, there’s something for everyone at Celebrate Buckingham.

Cllr Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, commented: “The Events Committee believes this is a momentous occasion. Celebrate Buckingham is always a fantastic day out for the whole family – and this year, with our new international friendship and a nod to our shared history, it's going to be more meaningful than ever.”