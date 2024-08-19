Celebrate Aylesbury’s hidden gems at Heritage Open Days 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Uncover the rich history of Aylesbury during this year’s Heritage Open Days. From 6-15 September, the town will open its doors to some of its most treasured and rarely accessible locations, inviting the public to explore for free as part of England’s largest festival of history and culture.

Event highlights include:

Friends Meeting House and Aylesbury Homeless Action Group on Rickford’s Hill - Delve into the stories behind these important community landmarks.

Masonic Lodge on Ripon Street - Get a rare glimpse inside this historic building.

Discover Bucks Museum and Aylesbury Library - Enjoy family-friendly events and interactive exhibits.

International Food Tour - explore the diverse food offer in Aylesbury, representing our multicultural community and discover some new delights for dinner!

Stream Safari at Bear Brook - Let the little ones explore local wildlife.

Walking Play: Partners in Time with Unbound Theatre - Experience history brought to life in this engaging annual event, now free as part of Heritage Open Days.

For history enthusiasts, the festival offers guided tours and walks through Aylesbury’s rich past:

Town Centre, Aylesbury Cemetery, and Canal & Walton - Learn about the town’s fascinating history from expert guides.

St Mary’s Church - Marvel at the everyday with a unique perspective on this historical site

Town Hall Open Day - Discover the workings of Aylesbury Town Council in a building steeped in history, local links to the Paralympics and films on old Aylesbury.

Music lovers are in for a treat with performances celebrating Aylesbury’s musical legacy:

Gigs from Otway and Barrett and The Dung Beatles - Enjoy live music from local legends.

Aylesbury Music Centre Open Day - Attend a free concert and explore this hub of musical talent.

RAF Halton Pipe Band - Experience the stirring sounds of a live pipe band in the town centre.

Michaelmas Madrigals – watch as St Mary’s church echoes with medieval poems and songs with theatrical accompaniment.

All events are free to attend, though some require pre-booking. To see the full list of locations and events available in Aylesbury, visit this link. You can also view the event brochure here and book tickets for select events here.

Don’t miss out on this chance to connect with Aylesbury’s history, culture, and community!