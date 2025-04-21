Ceilidh in Waddesdon this Friday

By Amanda Jones
Contributor
Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 10:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Join us for a Ceilidh for everyone.

Happening this Friday! We will have live music from Whirlygig Band, who will carefully explain the dances.

Come with friends or by yourself - its a great way to meet new people. There will be a licensed bar and food truck onsite.

Doors open 7pm. Dancing 7.30 - 9.30pm. Doors close 10.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ceilidh at Waddesdon Hall 25 April 2025Ceilidh at Waddesdon Hall 25 April 2025
Ceilidh at Waddesdon Hall 25 April 2025

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ceilidh-charity-event-tickets-1258247675669

All proceeds from Waddesdon Hall tickets will support our London Marathon sponsorship, supporting Waddesdon community projects

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice