Ceilidh in Waddesdon this Friday
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Join us for a Ceilidh for everyone.
Happening this Friday! We will have live music from Whirlygig Band, who will carefully explain the dances.
Come with friends or by yourself - its a great way to meet new people. There will be a licensed bar and food truck onsite.
Doors open 7pm. Dancing 7.30 - 9.30pm. Doors close 10.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ceilidh-charity-event-tickets-1258247675669
All proceeds from Waddesdon Hall tickets will support our London Marathon sponsorship, supporting Waddesdon community projects