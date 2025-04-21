Ceilidh in Waddesdon this Friday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us for a Ceilidh for everyone.

Happening this Friday! We will have live music from Whirlygig Band, who will carefully explain the dances.

Come with friends or by yourself - its a great way to meet new people. There will be a licensed bar and food truck onsite.

Doors open 7pm. Dancing 7.30 - 9.30pm. Doors close 10.30pm.

Ceilidh at Waddesdon Hall 25 April 2025

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ceilidh-charity-event-tickets-1258247675669

All proceeds from Waddesdon Hall tickets will support our London Marathon sponsorship, supporting Waddesdon community projects