News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Carols are (definitely) not just for Christmas

In Medieval England the period celebrated as Christmas ran from All Souls' Day to Candlemas. The Lord of Misrule would be chosen at Halloween to lead the upcoming festivities, with the final fling celebrating the return of the light, and falling exactly halfway between the shortest day and spring equinox, on 2nd February: Candlemas.
By Sue SnellContributor
Published 16th Jan 2024, 12:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cate McKee, soprano, is a well known and much loved Buckingham musician. She joins the Buckingham based award winning early music group, Mr Simpson's Little Consort, with George Higgins as narrator.

We explore the history of the Carol - a Medieval round dance and song, along with some fabulous and unknown early repertoire with the aid of medieval curiosities such as the Gemshorn and Crumhorn, and discover how much (or little) we actually know about Medieval song...or is it just a load of old Melodia Sagitarii?...

This talk about Medieval song with musical examples is presented in collaboration with The Buckingham Society. Friday 2nd FebruaryThe Radcliffe Centre, Church Street, Buckingham7.00pm – 8.15pmTickets: donations invited on a “pay what you can” basis.Contact: 07938 916976

Related topics:EnglandBuckingham