Carols are (definitely) not just for Christmas

Cate McKee, soprano, is a well known and much loved Buckingham musician. She joins the Buckingham based award winning early music group, Mr Simpson's Little Consort, with George Higgins as narrator.

We explore the history of the Carol - a Medieval round dance and song, along with some fabulous and unknown early repertoire with the aid of medieval curiosities such as the Gemshorn and Crumhorn, and discover how much (or little) we actually know about Medieval song...or is it just a load of old Melodia Sagitarii?...