Care home invites community to discover exceptional care at open day

Hulcott Nursing Home in Aylesbury, part of the Aria Care group, a leading provider of elderly care services, will be holding an open day on Saturday, 16th March.
By Rebecca BatterhamContributor
Published 20th Feb 2024, 09:57 GMT
The community is warmly invited to join for a day of exploration and discovery to learn more about the exception and person-centred care and support they provide to their residents.

Date: March 16th, 2024.

Time: 10am to 4pm.

Location: Hulcott Nursing Home, The Old Rectory, Hulcott, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP22 5AX.

This event offers an excellent opportunity for local community, families, and healthcare professionals to experience first-hand the warm and supportive environment cultivated at Aria Care. Guests will have the chance to tour the home, meet the dedicated care team, learn about the range of services on offer and enjoy refreshments crafted by the in-house chefs.

Aria Care welcomes all members of the community to attend this event and discover the commitment we have to ensuring the well-being and happiness of our residents.

For further information, please visit www.ariacare.co.uk/find-a-home/hulcott-in-aylesbury.

