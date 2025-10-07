Candlelit Comedy...at the Caves: Laughter underground

For one night only, the Hellfire Caves in West Wycombe will transform into a candlelit comedy club.

Join BBC comedian Eshaan Akbar (Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week) and two further special guests TBA for an evening of laughter in one of Buckinghamshire’s most atmospheric settings. Set deep within the 18th-century tunnels carved by Sir Francis Dashwood, this first-ever comedy night at the Hellfire Caves blends heritage and humour in unforgettable style. Expect big laughs, flickering candlelight, underground drinks, and a totally unique experience.