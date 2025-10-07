Candlelit Comedy...at the Caves: Laughter underground
Join BBC comedian Eshaan Akbar (Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week) and two further special guests TBA for an evening of laughter in one of Buckinghamshire’s most atmospheric settings. Set deep within the 18th-century tunnels carved by Sir Francis Dashwood, this first-ever comedy night at the Hellfire Caves blends heritage and humour in unforgettable style. Expect big laughs, flickering candlelight, underground drinks, and a totally unique experience.
Date: Saturday 8th November
Time: 7pm and 9.30pm sittings, doors open from 5pm.
Location: The Hellfire Caves, West Wycombe
Tickets: HeritageXplore
Presented by: HeritageXplore x The Hellfire Caves