Callum Anderson MP to host local drop-in events across the constituency

Buckingham and Bletchley MP Callum Anderson has announced a series of informal events this August designed to give residents the opportunity to share their views, ask questions, and discuss local concerns face-to-face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckingham and Bletchley MP Callum Anderson has announced a series of informal events this August designed to give residents the opportunity to share their views, ask questions, and discuss local concerns face-to-face.

The events include two relaxed "Meet Your MP" evenings in local pubs, followed by a day of focused drop-in sessions on Friday 22 August, addressing proposed solar farm developments and other local issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These sessions are all about listening to you,” said Callum. “Whether you want to raise concerns about a planning application, talk through an idea for your community, or just have a chat over a pint – I want to hear from you. Over the course of the year I host lots of surgeries, but summer recess gives me a chance to up my engagement even more.”

Callum Anderson MP

Meet Your MP – Pub Drop-Ins:

Residents are invited to join Callum for a friendly, informal conversation in a relaxed pub setting. No speeches, no pressure – just a chance to connect.

The Old Thatched Inn, Adstock

Wednesday 20 August

6pm–8pm

The Crooked Billet, Newton Longville

Thursday 21 August

6pm–8pm

Solar Farm & Local Issues – Village Hall Drop-Ins:

On Friday 22 August, Callum will host four drop-in sessions across the constituency. These are open forums to discuss solar farm proposals and any other local matters residents wish to raise.

Quainton Village Hall

10:00am–11:30am

Oving Village Hall

12:00pm–1:00pm

North Marston Village Hall

2:00pm–3:30pm

Granborough Village Hall

4:00pm–5:30pm

Please note that these events are for constituents only.