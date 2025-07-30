Callum Anderson MP to host local drop-in events across the constituency
Buckingham and Bletchley MP Callum Anderson has announced a series of informal events this August designed to give residents the opportunity to share their views, ask questions, and discuss local concerns face-to-face.
The events include two relaxed "Meet Your MP" evenings in local pubs, followed by a day of focused drop-in sessions on Friday 22 August, addressing proposed solar farm developments and other local issues.
“These sessions are all about listening to you,” said Callum. “Whether you want to raise concerns about a planning application, talk through an idea for your community, or just have a chat over a pint – I want to hear from you. Over the course of the year I host lots of surgeries, but summer recess gives me a chance to up my engagement even more.”
Meet Your MP – Pub Drop-Ins:
Residents are invited to join Callum for a friendly, informal conversation in a relaxed pub setting. No speeches, no pressure – just a chance to connect.
- The Old Thatched Inn, Adstock
- Wednesday 20 August
- 6pm–8pm
- The Crooked Billet, Newton Longville
- Thursday 21 August
- 6pm–8pm
Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfEV-K5VwAq1_J25TzkblPW5qHEJSL3jI0vmaeNcYwsip_w4Q/viewform?usp=header
Solar Farm & Local Issues – Village Hall Drop-Ins:
On Friday 22 August, Callum will host four drop-in sessions across the constituency. These are open forums to discuss solar farm proposals and any other local matters residents wish to raise.
- Quainton Village Hall
- 10:00am–11:30am
- Oving Village Hall
- 12:00pm–1:00pm
- North Marston Village Hall
- 2:00pm–3:30pm
- Granborough Village Hall
- 4:00pm–5:30pm
Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf3jX1PC2UGuuAaW0lkmuOp6kYdx2DTQW0E8vUgHm0nhJ5bpw/viewform?usp=header
Please note that these events are for constituents only.