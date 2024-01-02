Calling all kid coders and tech enthusiasts! Code Ninjas hosts free STEM event at Aylesbury dojo

At Code Ninjas Aylesbury, owners Robin Theakston and Charlie Gunn are gearing up for an incredible 2024 ﬁlled with coding adventures that will shape children’s futures in the digital age.

To kick off the year, the duo are organising a free, no-obligation coding and STEM session on Saturday 13th January.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting a free New Year session for kids in the local area to experience the incredible curriculum Code Ninjas provides,” said Robin. “In today’s evolving digital landscape, ensuring that our kids can navigate the technological world has never been more important.

“Learning to code at our dojo goes beyond just engaging with technology – it’s about arming kids with skills that will empower them in life. The skills acquired through coding influence how children approach problem-solving, decision-making and other tasks in various aspects of life.

"Our free 90-minute session offers kids a taste of what it’s like to be a ninja at Code Ninjas and allows parents to witness the immediate and future benefits of these valuable skills.”

Code Ninjas Aylesbury is an exciting and innovative tech club that equips kids with vital computer science skills while fostering creativity, resilience and problem-solving abilities. Through an engaging curriculum created in partnership with Microsoft®, children embark on a thrilling learning journey.

Hosted at Bucks New University in Aylesbury between 3:30pm and 5pm, the free session is suitable for curious kid coders aged 7 or above. Guided by a team of instructors – known as Senseis – they will have a blast as they learn to code their own game and even have a virtual Snowball Fight in the dojo in Microsoft MakeCode!

“The team at Code Ninjas Aylesbury are looking forward to welcoming some new faces to our dojo, providing them the opportunity to experience how we guide our ninjas in mastering coding languages, game development, robotics and much more – all while in our safe, collaborative and fun environment,” said Charlie.

“If your child aspires to be a future tech whiz or is simply looking for a new place to make friends, build confidence and have lots of fun this new year, Code Ninjas Aylesbury is the perfect destination.”