Calling all artists and makers

For artists in Buckinghamshire, January means two things: tax returns and registering for Bucks Art Weeks.

One is more fun than the other! Bucks Art Weeks is the county’s largest visual arts festival and there are hundreds of artists and makers who take part each year in June. Would you like to join them?

If you’re looking for ways to highlight your creative side and want to join a like-minded and supportive community then it’s a great way to get involved. This year is a special one as the event will be celebrating its 40th birthday - and there are plans to be better than ever. It’s not just painting and sculpture either: the range of crafts include pottery, textiles, glass, wood, metal, jewellery and more.

Bucks Art Weeks will run from 7th to 22nd June this year. To take part, you need to move quickly as the deadline for registering is 31st January. It’s organised by Visual Images Group, a network of around 400 diverse makers and artists, and they hold other events and exhibitions throughout the year as well as Bucks Art Weeks. They have workshops and resources to help you promote your work too.

If you’d like to take part, go to the bucksartweeks.org.uk website and click the Join Now button to find out more and register. There is a Find A Venue page for opportunities or to let people know you're looking: bucksartweeks.org.uk/artists/find-a-venue.

But please remember, you must register before 31st January, so take a look now and show off your creative talents this summer.