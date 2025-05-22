Call for artists: Apply now for Art in the Park 2025

Princes Risborough Town Council is delighted to announce that the application process for the 2025 Art in the Park competition is now open.

We warmly invite all artists from the Princes Risborough Parish, be it students, hobbyists, or professionals, to participate in the 2025 edition of Art in the Park.

Founded by resident and Town Councillor, Iain McLauchlan, in 2014, Art in the Park involves installing a number of boards on the fence line between Wades Park and the railway line.

Art in the Park has expanded over the years from an original display of 6 artists to an extensive display of talent from over 37 local artists.

"Chesham Shuttle 1959 - Little Chalfont" by Keith Pettit. One of the finalists boards from the 2024 edition of Art in the Park.

We welcome all types of art media, including but not limited to sculpture, ceramics, digital, paint, pastels, and recyclable materials. Selected finalists will have the privilege of their work being showcased on large display boards in Wades Park for everyone to admire.

Princes Risborough Town Council would like to thank ongoing sponsor and local retailer, Cymbeline Art & Cards for their generous prize of an Annual Membership to the Royal Academy.

To apply, visit www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk to download a digital application form or visit Princes Risborough Library to collect a physical copy.

The submission deadline is Friday, June, 20. There is no charge for entry.