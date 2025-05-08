Businesswomen to unlock growth strategies at Power Together Forum in Buckinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local businesswomen and female entrepreneurs are invited to attend the upcoming Power Together Forum on 15th May 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Forum provides a platform to connect with like-minded professionals, share expertise and offer business insights. The event will run from 2:30pm to 5:00pm, offering an opportunity for networking, idea-sharing and learning from industry peers.

The quarterly event is in High Wycombe and the theme for the upcoming forum is Designing Economic Success. It will feature two insightful talks aimed at providing practical strategies for business growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-founded by Helen Pethybridge of Chiltern Coaching, the Power Together Forum brings together female leaders to exchange knowledge and empower each other. Helen will be joined by fellow hosts Karen Pawlowska (Take One TV), Vicky Kleboe (Penrose Wealth Management) and Claire Ryan (Fusione Consulting), each a specialist in their respective fields, to facilitate engaging discussions.

Power Together Forum

Helen says, “Karen, Vicky, Claire and I are delighted to be welcoming local female leaders to the Power Together Forum. It will provide an opportunity to connect, collaborate and drive meaningful conversations on key business challenges. Our panellists will share strategies to streamline operations and improve profitability. We’ll also share essential financial planning tips for long-term business success. We look forward to an engaging and impactful discussion.”

Registration

Tickets are available via Eventbrite: Power Together Forum - Designing Women’s Economic Success.

Date: Thursday, 15th May 2025

Time: 2:30pm – 5.00pm

Location: Terriers House, Amersham Road, High Wycombe HP13 5AJ