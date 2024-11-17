Bucks residents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne back the trophy hunting ban by launching shirt that rocker designed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An exclusive t-shirt designed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne is going on sale to support the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple, who own a mansion in the Jordans in Bucks, shared their disgust that vile UK trophy hunters are still allowed by law to bring animal parts back to the UK from countries including Africa and beyond.

Black Sabbath and solo metal hero Ozzy,

is signing a number of shirts which will be auctioned to raise funds for the campaign, said: "Trophy hunters are totally crazy. You’ve got to be barking to kill an innocent animal and then take photos of yourself laughing about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ozzy has designed a striking t-shirt which is on sale now - Animal News Agency

“We’ve all got to do our bit. I like to design things so I’ve done a t-shirt for the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting.

“The government said it would ban hunting trophies, so get on with it! Tell your MP you want it banned right now!

“Get yourself an Ozzy t-shirt for Christmas and help save the animals!”

Sharon, who supported Ozzy in a heart-warming video released this week to back the ban, added: "Ozzy and I are big supporters of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting. We really hope everyone buys this t-shirt and help raise funds to fight these awful people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ozzy and Sharon are backing the trophy hunting ban - Animal News Agency

“I can’t think of anything more sickening than killing an animal just for the fun of it and then putting its head up in your living room. I honestly thought those days had gone.

“Let’s make trophy hunting extinct, not wildlife. Support the campaign and tell the politicians you want the ban done today not tomorrow.

“We’ve done a special edition of personally signed t-shirts which will be auctioned off. It's really important that everyone gets behind this campaign.

“Let’s give wildlife the best Christmas gift of all – a future free of these sick maniacs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting is calling for the Labour Government to ban the import to the UK of hunting trophies, in a move which will help to curb the vile industry in Africa and beyond.

The ban is currently in the Labour Party manifesto and has cross-parliamentary support, so campaigners, including a host of A-List stars are calling on the government to act on its promise quickly, in an effort to save the lives of animals who are shot down daily in the name of sport.

The t-shirt is available to buy at www.bantrophyhunting.org where you can also view the video.