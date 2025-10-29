Bucks mini pig farm hosts fancy dress competition with adorable piglets and prizes on offer

Halloween hogs at Kew Little Pigs in Amersham - Animal News Agency
It’s set to be a frightfully fun Friday at Kew Little Pigs Farm in Amersham, as the award-winning attraction prepares to host its annual Halloween Fancy Dress Competition on Friday, October 31.

Families visiting the popular micro pig farm are being encouraged to come in their most creative costumes for a chance to win a Silver Pig Adoption Package, which includes special farm visits, updates, and the chance to support one of the adorable resident pigs.

The Halloween event is part of a week-long half-term celebration at the Buckinghamshire farm, where visitors can get up close and personal with some of the cutest animals around, including newborn piglets from proud mum Jilly, whose pen will be open for small group visits throughout the week.

As well as meeting the pigs, children can enjoy themed activities, learn about animal care and welfare, and explore the educational displays that make Kew Little Pigs a favourite for families looking for something a little different this autumn.

Owner Olivia Mikhail said: “Halloween is one of our favourite times of year at the farm, it’s wonderful seeing families dress up and enjoy the magic of spending time with our pigs. This half term has been extra special with the arrival of Jilly’s beautiful piglets, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors for a fun, friendly, and slightly spooky day out!”

Tickets for the Halloween Fancy Dress event and other half-term activities are available now via www.kewlittlepigs.com, but spaces are limited.

