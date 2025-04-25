Bucks charity’s famous cake, plant and preserve sale returns - now with a fun dog show

Rob Daniels with some of his home-grown plants.

Delicious homemade cakes and preserves, along with home-grown flowers and plants, will be just some of the attractions at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People’s free Plant and Cake Sale, taking place on Saturday 10 May at the charity’s southern training centre in Saunderton, Princes Risborough. This year’s event will also feature a fun dog show, with a prize for the waggiest tail!

The now-legendary sales, which are organised and run by the charity’s Buckinghamshire Fundraising Branch, led by Fiona and Rob Daniels, have grown from very humble beginnings into one of the most popular fixtures in the Hearing Dogs calendar. In fact, since they began in 2020, the team has raised over £100,000 for the charity.

Fiona and fellow volunteer Wendy Baldwin bake most of the cakes themselves, Fiona and Rob grow the plants and also make chutneys from their own garden produce. Another branch member, Peter Shepperd, will be making his famous Cornish pasties and chilli sauces.

Anyone visiting with their own dogs will be welcome to take part in a fun dog show, with categories such as ‘the waggiest tail’, ‘musical sits’ and ‘best catch’ among others.

Home-grown plants at the Hearing Dogs plant and cake sale

For those who have worked up an appetite after the other activities, there will be mouth-watering treats on offer, including cakes, savouries and delicious South African-inspired street food from award-winning local caterers Bokkie.

The free-to-enter sale will be held on 10 May between 10am and 4pm in the grounds of the Hearing Dogs southern training centre, The Grange, Haw Lane, Saunderton HP27 9NS. Visitors are welcome to bring their dogs along, but they should be kept on a lead and the charity would ask people to clear up after them.