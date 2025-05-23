Bucks Art Weeks 2025: Championing Creativity

As Buckinghamshire bursts into colour this June for Bucks Art Weeks 2025, one name continues to stand out as both a visionary and a tireless advocate of the county’s creative spirit — Trisha Woodcock.

Known for her fierce commitment to the visual arts, Trisha coordinated the event for over a decade earlier in its history.

Since 2002, she has run the much-loved Obsidian Art gallery at Layby Farm in Stoke Mandeville, a space that champions independent artists and makers. Alongside it, she directs the Buckinghamshire Craft Guild, creating a vibrant cultural hub. Many local artists credit Trisha’s leadership and curatorial eye for helping launch and sustain their careers.

Trisha’s journey has not been without obstacles. She recalls the challenges of the early Bucks Art Weeks era, when public funding was withdrawn. “We had to rethink everything,” she says. The team responded by shifting to a self-funded model, supported by hundreds of artists and the community.

Alexandra Buckle - displaying at Obsidian Art Gallery for Bucks Art Weeks 2025

Today, a new challenge has arrived in the form of HS2, the high-speed rail project that cuts through the valley beside Obsidian Art. Yet Trisha remains undeterred. Consolidating her base has allowed her to focus on new initiatives, including a fresh art trail for 2025, bringing together 25 exhibitors in one of the most picturesque corners of the county. From glass to contemporary painting, visitors will discover a vibrant range of work, set against the backdrop of Buckinghamshire’s historic charm.

Bucks Art Weeks is more than an art event — it’s a county-wide celebration of creativity, and an open invitation for people of all ages to step into artists’ studios, explore workshops, and meet the makers. And it’s free to visit! For families, it’s a chance to ignite children's imaginations with art in real-world settings. For collectors and enthusiasts, it offers rare access to buy directly from artists and understand the stories behind the work. For everyone, it provides a deep sense of connection — not only to local talent, but to the places and communities that make Buckinghamshire unique.

Bucks Art Weeks 2025 runs from 7th to 22nd June, with over 250 artists taking part across and around Buckinghamshire. It’s a great day out and you can plan your visit with maps, trails and details online. For more information, visit www.bucksartweeks.org.uk