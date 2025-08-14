Buckland Blast promises something for everyone

Opening at 10am, the family fiesta will feature Simon, who will be enthralling 3–8-year-olds from 11.30am to 12.30pm, when seniors over 70 years old will gather for their sandwich lunch in an area with an exhibition of pictures of village hall activities through the years.

Those interested in the lunch should contact Jane Lewis email: [email protected].

Dog lovers can bring canine companions to a Show at 2.00pm on the day. It will feature four classes - Best Child Dog Handler, Prettiest Bitch, Handsomest Dog and the Dog the Judge would most like to take home. There'll be prizes for the top three in each class donated by Animal Support Angels. A £2 entry fee for each class will enable donations to go back to the charity.

After the dog show there'll be an afternoon of music and dancing with a Ceilidh at 3.00pm followed by local bands. Two sets from North London soul band Soulfools will round the evening off.

There'll be food vans on site with Penny's Vintage Coffee Shop selling refreshments and Souvlaki House, with a range of appetising Greek food, and there'll be a bar in the Hall, thanks to Dayla, which will be open from 1.00pm to 9.15pm.

There are also competitions to enter before the big celebratory day. There are big prizes for a photo competition. Jpeg pictures of your favourite Buckland scene or view should be sent to Jane Lewis (email address above). First prize is a free family photoshoot worth £350, donated by Ross Holkham Photography; second prize is £100, from Olleco, and the third prize is £50, contributed by BOST.

"We want 'Buckland Blast' to be as inclusive as possible, " said Chair of BOST, Richard Peel. "so, as well as the Simon Says show, and the chance for children to participate in the Dog Show, we're inviting children aged 5 to 11 years old to tell us a story about their favourite holiday in words with colourful pictures and paintings." Entries should be sent to Jane Lewis.

For those who want a challenge, the Buckland Quiz is on the village hall website (see link below). There are 18 questions to test your knowledge about Buckland.

Buckland Old School Trust (BOST) is grateful to Cesare Estate Agents, who have provided a generous donation, and other sponsors, ARLA, Animal Angels, Olleco, Chiltern Archery, Ross Holkham Photography, Dayla, Your Cafe in the Park and Buckinghamshire Council's Community Board for Wendover and Villages.

Tickets are available here https://bucklandvillagehall.com/25th-anniversary-event or by using the QR code.