Buckinghamshire's Stowaway Festival reveal 2024 day splits and set times

Buckinghamshire's Stowaway Festival have announced the programming for their third edition, happening August 16th-18th 2024 in Stowe, Buckinghamshire. The emerging music and arts festival set amidst stowe's ancient woodlands and lakes offers an eclectic, uplifting musical mix across multiple stages, with incredible late night offerings taking place at the atmospheric ‘Shake Off’ and ‘Go West’ stages in The Woods and the scenic ‘The Jetty’ stage overlooking the lake.

Buckinghamshire's acclaimed Stowaway Festival have today announced day splits and set times for their third weekend event, which returns to Stowe between 16th-18th August and is this year headlined by Groove Armada, Greentea Peng, Leftfield and Max Cooper.

On Friday 16th, Greentea Peng will headline the Main Stage, and afterwards at midnight Groove Armada will headline The Shake Off stage with a DJ set. On Saturday 17th the Main Stage will be headlined by Leftfield, preceded by Joe Goddard, who returns with a full live band after closing Stowaway in 2023 with an incredible DJ set. Later on, The Shake Off will feature DJ sets from LTJ Bukem and Dillinja. On Sunday 18th, Max Cooper will headline the Main Stage with his stunning AV show - one of his only two festival appearances this summer - while Artwork will close the festival with a DJ set on The Jetty.

The Comedy Stage will feature sets from Kiri Pritchard-Mclean, Laura Smyth, Marlon Davis, Lindsey Santoro, Dinesh Nathan, Joey Page, Andy Stedman & Paul Revill.

Artisan food will also be available from Seven Lucky Gods, Yardbirds, The Patty Freaks, La Cantina, La Levantina, Enak, Kebab Kartel, Filili Eats, La Pizzeria, Lola’s Ices, Churro Shack, The Bournville Waffle Co. & Carnival Coffee.

There will be craft ales from St. Austell Brewery, Thatchers Cider, Liberation Cocktails, Warners Gins, Hard Seltzer, excellent wine & spirit offerings and plenty of No & Low Alcohol options.

There is also wild swimming, canoeing & paddle boarding, wellness & relaxation, kids’ activities (all included in the ticket price), plus an incredible woodland spa.

Stowaway Festival was created with a mission to deliver the perfect weekend antidote to the trappings of the modern world. Dance the night away in beautiful surroundings with internationally renowned musicians and DJs. Made by friends, for friends, Stowaway is a secret world for you to discover.