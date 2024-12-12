Tickets are on-sale now for next year's acclaimed Stowe three day music and arts event.

Stowaway Festival have announced the first wave of artists for their 2025 event, happening over the weekend of August 15 - 17 in ancient woodlands & lakes near Stowe, Buckinghamshire.

Performing at Stowaway in 2025 will be Fabio & Grooverider and The Outlook Orchestra (the first headliners to be announced), plus ShyFX, Derrick Carter, Horse Meat Disco, Sean Kuti, Anna Erhand, James Alexander Bright, Cousin Kula, & Webmoms.

More headliners & performers will be announced in early 2025.

Stowaway Festival was established in 2022 with a mission to provide the perfect weekend antidote to the trappings of the modern world. Festivalgoers can dance the night away in beautiful surroundings with internationally renowned musicians and DJs. Stowaway’s eclectic, uplifting musical mix is proving ever more popular - this summer the festival increased its audience by over 20%, bucking the trend in a very difficult market for the festival sector.

The artisan food & drink available on site is carefully curated, and there is wild swimming, canoeing & paddle boarding, wellness & relaxation, kid’s activities (all included in the ticket price), and a lakeside woodland spa. Made by friends, for friends, Stowaway is a secret world for you to discover.

Talking about last year's show, The Oxford Mail said; “To mature revellers who still love the thud of bass but want a festival which is clean, safe, beautiful, friendly and fun, Stowaway is a gift."

Tickets for the summer 2025 event are on-sale now from £209 via https://stowawayfestival.co.uk/