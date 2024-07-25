Buckinghamshire music & arts festival Stowaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The acclaimed Bucks festival will be headlined by Groove Armada, Greentea Peng, Leftfield and Max Cooper, with LTJ Bukem, Joe Goddard, Laura Misch, Optimo, Cinthie, Dillinja, DJ Flight, Artwork and many more also playing across the weekend at Stowe's Blackpit Farm next month.

With just three weeks to go before the third Stowaway Festival, the much-loved Buckinghamshire festival’s 2024 ticket sales are already 20% above last year's figure, an incredible achievement for an emerging event amidst the incredibly difficult current climate in the UK festival sector.

Comments Stowaway Festival founder Duncan Wheeler: “I’m really proud that we’re managing to grow Stowaway year-on-year despite how challenging the festival sector is at the moment. With Stowaway we wanted to take it all back to what the essence of what a festival should be about - joy, freedom and good vibes, offering good value so people don’t feel ripped-off - and this seems to be resonating with our audience. We’ve made some tweaks to the site this year and have a really exciting line-up - I genuinely can’t wait to welcome people here in August.”

Taking place August 16th - 18th 2024 in ancient woodlands & lakes near Stowe, Buckinghamshire, Stowaway offers an eclectic, uplifting musical mix across multiple stages, with incredible late night offerings happening at the atmospheric ‘Shake Off’ and ‘Go West’ stages in The Woods and the scenic ‘The Jetty’ stage overlooking the lake.

Stowaway Festival at night

On Friday 16th, Greentea Peng will headline the Main Stage and afterwards, at midnight, Groove Armada will headline The Shake Off stage with a DJ set. On Saturday 17th the Main Stage will be headlined by Leftfield, preceded by Joe Goddard, who returns with a full live band after closing Stowaway in 2023 with an incredible DJ set. Later on, The Shake Off stage will feature DJ sets from LTJ Bukem and Dillinja. On Sunday 18th, Max Cooper will headline the Main Stage with his stunning AV show - one of his only two festival appearances this summer - while Artwork will close the festival with a DJ set on The Jetty.

The Comedy Stage will feature sets from Kiri Pritchard-Mclean, Laura Smyth, Marlon Davis, Lindsey Santoro, Dinesh Nathan, Joey Page, Andy Stedman and Paul Revill.

Award-winning chef James Cochran will bring his acclaimed London restaurant 12.51 to Stowaway (booking is strongly advised - book here). Artisan food will also be available on-site from Seven Lucky Gods, Yardbirds, The Patty Freaks, La Cantina, La Levantina, Enak, Kebab Kartel, Filili Eats, La Pizzeria, Lola’s Ices, Churro Shack, The Bournville Waffle Co. & Carnival Coffee.

There will be craft ales from St. Austell Brewery, Harbour Brewing Co, Thatchers Cider, Liberation Cocktails, Warners Gins, Hard Seltzer, excellent wine & spirit offerings and plenty of no & low-alcohol options.

There is also wild swimming, canoeing & paddle boarding, wellness & relaxation, kid’s activities (all included in the ticket price), plus an incredible lakeside woodland spa.

Stowaway Festival was created with a mission to deliver the perfect weekend antidote to the trappings of the modern world. Dance the night away in beautiful surroundings with internationally renowned musicians and DJs. Made by friends, for friends, Stowaway is a secret world for you to discover.

Watch the Stowaway 2023 aftermovie for a taste of what to expect.