Buckinghamshire Food and Drink Awards give voters more time

By Nia Gallimore
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
The Buckinghamshire Food and Drink Awards are taking the county by storm and it has just been announced that the voting period has been extended!

Your favourite local businesses now have until Monday, 12th August, 2024 to encourage their loyal customers to vote for them at www.bfda.co.uk/vote .

There is no better way to show your support, give back to your community and give thanks to those in the hospitality industry than giving them your vote in the Buckinghamshire Food and Drink Awards.

Head over to www.bfda.co.uk/vote to check out if your local pub, café, bakery, brewery, restaurant and more are already nominated and vote for them now!

Drinks Reception at a recent Food and Drink AwardsDrinks Reception at a recent Food and Drink Awards
Drinks Reception at a recent Food and Drink Awards

