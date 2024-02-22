Buckinghamshire embraces sustainability: inaugural Green Living event this Thursday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is an event which is targeted at residents in Buckinghamshire, designed to:

Help families live an environmentally friendly lifestyle

Help residents reduce their carbon footprint to preserve the planet for future generations

Help families cope with the increased cost of living

The event aims to raise awareness of the great projects and schemes run by a variety of local organisations, charities, and local government. Residents will be inspired and enabled to adopt green living practices, save money, protect the planet, AND enjoy a sustainable future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckinghamshire Green Living Event

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everyone is welcome, the event is completely free, with free refreshments, a vintage car show and a steam train ride from 3.30pm onwards to provide some entertainment for the children who attend. Attendees can drop in anytime between 2-5pm, browse the stalls, and chat with stallholders.

All attendees will receive an eco e-pack containing the details of all event stallholders and will receive invites to similar future events via email - tickets can be booked at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/id-like-to-borrow

The event also marks the official launch of Buckinghamshire's first Library of Things - I'd Like To Borrow. There will be a short opening ceremony at 4pm.

What is 'I'd Like To Borrow'?

I'd Like To Borrow is a Library of Things (LoT) - the first known LoT in Buckinghamshire. It lends tools and equipment to Buckinghamshire residents for a small fee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents can find all information they need and register for the service at https://www.facebook.com/idliketoborrow and https://idliketoborrow.com/It is commissioned and overseen by the Haddenham and Waddesdon Community Board (Buckinghamshire Council funded). Cllr Ashley Waite is the active project lead and lead organiser. Complete Package Marketing are project management and marketing the project.

The project is based at Buckinghamshire Railway Centre, Quainton who host the on-site container unit and provide a fantastic, supportive partnership for the project.

There is also a repair cafe as part of the project and an I'd Like A Bike scheme, which provides quality second-hand bikes (fixed by volunteers who are part of the repair cafe) to financially restricted individuals so that they can access work, training, School or leisure.

The project is in it's infancy and is launching on the 29th Feb at 4pm, however, we already have eager volunteers assisting with the project, over 200 useful 'Things' safety-checked, PAT-tested and ready for borrowing, and over 60 registered 'borrowers' who are ready to use the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In future, ILTB will be looking to work with other community boards to set up satellite sites in their areas, recruit more volunteers and ensure the sustainability of this community asset, and continuously monitor and improve the service so it adds value to the lives of Buckinghamshire residents.

What are the aims of the project?

Strengthen community resources

Encourage collaborative consumption and peer-to-peer borrowing

Ensure everyone has access to the tools they need to be able to carry out household maintenance without having to rely on expensive tool hire or purchasing

Reduce carbon emissions and resource consumption

Reduce waste at landfill sites

Anyone who would like to be involved with the project, or form a partnership through their own environmentally friendly community group, can get in touch by emailing [email protected]