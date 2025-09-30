Buckinghamshire Community Energy partners with Buckingham Town Council

Information Graphic

Beat the chill this autumn and winter with free advice and energy-saving kit. Buckingham Town Council, in partnership with Buckinghamshire Community Energy, is offering residents the chance to learn how to reduce their fuel bills and stay warm this winter.

Free drop-in advice sessions will take place at Shopmobility in Cornwalls Meadow Car Park on Saturday 11th October and Saturday 15th November, from 1.00pm to 5.00pm. Visitors will receive expert guidance on reducing energy consumption and can collect free energy-saving equipment to take home.

Learn how to improve your energy efficiency, move to renewable energy and cut your energy costs whilst warming your house. These sessions are free and open to anyone who is looking to stay warm and save money.

Cllr Lucy Draper, Chair of Environment Committee quoted “We have had the pleasure of working with Buckinghamshire Community Energy recently, a wonderful charitable organisation who are committed to helping people stay warm over winter and help to keep fuel costs down. They have a wealth of knowledge, information, tools, and can arrange free warm home assessments to those who may require it - If you are worried about the upcoming winter, please take this opportunity, or recommend it to others who may need it."