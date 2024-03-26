Buckingham's Spring Green Fair

Come and join us on Sunday 28th April 2024 to see local sustainable businesses, with arts and crafts activities and advice on how we can reduce both our environmental impact and support our local wildlife. This is a free family-friendly event from 10am to 2pm at Buckingham’s Cattle Pens, MK18 1JX.
By Buckingham Town CouncilContributor
Published 26th Mar 2024, 10:45 GMT
There’ll be live music from Buckingham’s fabulous Ukulele Group and a variety of stall holders specialising in local, hand made products.

Bucks Waste Busters will be there to talk to you about all things compostable and Buckingham's River Wardens will be demonstrating the variety of wildlife found in our local rivers.

The North Bucks Bat Group will be promoting bat conservation in our parks and town through recording, monitoring, education work, practical conservation and public information sharing and there will be springtime arts and crafts for everyone and stalls from local environmental businesses Finca El Monte, Manor Farm Foods and Heart Shaped Cherry.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee said “This year, in line with the Town Council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan we will be celebrating the environment. Many local organisations are supporting the event. Please join us and be part of the future and hopefully together we will find some solutions to improve our local environment. The events committee and officers have been running this event for a number of years, knowing this important subject is something in which the community shares the ambitions. To improve the local environment where possible hope that you will join us on the day and be part of the movement within the community for change.

Other stall holders include Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust, Men in Sheds, Foster with Bucks, Sammy's Vintage Icecreams, The Wildlife Trust and many more

