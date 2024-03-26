Buckingham's Spring Green Fair

The North Bucks Bat Group will be promoting bat conservation in our parks and town through recording, monitoring, education work, practical conservation and public information sharing and there will be springtime arts and crafts for everyone and stalls from local environmental businesses Finca El Monte, Manor Farm Foods and Heart Shaped Cherry.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee said “This year, in line with the Town Council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan we will be celebrating the environment. Many local organisations are supporting the event. Please join us and be part of the future and hopefully together we will find some solutions to improve our local environment. The events committee and officers have been running this event for a number of years, knowing this important subject is something in which the community shares the ambitions. To improve the local environment where possible hope that you will join us on the day and be part of the movement within the community for change.