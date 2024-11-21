Buckingham's Christmas Lights Switch On 2024
The Mayor of Buckingham, Councillor Anja Schaefer, will host an evening of seasonal entertainment from a stage outside the Old Gaol. Young performers from PQA Buckingham, the Great Horwood Silver Band and the Bucks Gospel Fellowship Choir will provide musical entertainment throughout the evening.
Christmassy market stalls will adorn the Cattle Pens, residents can also enjoy walkabout entertainment, charity stalls, free crafts at the Chantry Chapel and warm space, street food, outdoor bars, mulled wine, late-night shopping opportunities and a visit from the Buckingham Table Santa Van.
The highlight of the evening comes at 5.30pm when the Mayor, accompanied by Town Crier Patrick Laws and this year's Christmas card contest winners, will perform the grand switch-on of the town's Christmas lights.
Councillor Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee said “The Buckingham Town Council Town Centre & Events Committee is delighted to host this year’s Christmas Light Switch-On. With the invaluable support of our office team and committee members, we are proud to bring festive cheer to our community.
This year, the Town Council has taken the lead to funding the Christmas tree and additional lights across the town centre, ensuring Buckingham looks its best for the season while supporting the local economy. None of this would be possible without teamwork, good governance, and strong partnerships.
We look forward to welcoming you all to the town centre as we celebrate the annual Christmas Light Switch-On.”