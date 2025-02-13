Buckingham’s annual pancake races return for more flipping fun

Past pancake race winners - Buckingham WI

Get ready to flip, race and have a blast this half term at Buckingham’s annual Pancake Races! This beloved local tradition is set to take place on Thursday 20th February, from 11am to 12:30pm on the green by St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or a first-time participant, this is your chance to join in the fun. Simply turn up with your apron, frying pan, and headscarf to take part in one of the most entertaining events of the year.

Participants will compete in six different race categories, with trophies and tasty treats awarded to the winners. This free community event will kick off in true Buckingham fashion, with the Town Crier and Mayor officially opening the races. Expect a lively atmosphere filled with laughter, friendly competition, and plenty of pancake flipping!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the races, children can enjoy free biscuit decorating. This ensures that even the youngest attendees have a memorable experience filled with fun, creativity and sweet treats.

Spectators are encouraged to come along and cheer on the racers while soaking in the community spirit. Whether you’re racing, decorating biscuits, or simply enjoying the camaraderie, there’s something for everyone at the Buckingham Pancake Races.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chair of Town Centre & Events Committee said “The Buckingham Town Centre Events Committee is delighted to once again organise the pancake races, with the support of our Green Spaces and Officers team. We look forward to welcoming everybody as they gather on the Green for a fun-filled event of friendly competition. The aim of this event is to bring families, friends, and residents together to celebrate Buckingham’s traditions. While finishing first is always exciting, the true joy of the event lies in sharing a light-hearted and memorable experience with the local community.”